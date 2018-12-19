Nigeria: Buhari Presents 2019 Budget to National Assembly

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 budget presentation to the National Assembly

All stage is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

According to a letter addressed to the Senate and House of Representatives, Mr Buhari is expected to lay the budget, expected to be a little below the 2018 budget of N9.1 trillion, at noon.

Already, the budget presentation has been preceded with drama with the ongoing four days warning strike by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria. The strike started on Monday.

The workers on Monday arrived early at the National Assembly blocking the main entrance and preventing the normal day's activities.

The leadership of the National Assembly in a swift reaction asked officers of the Nigeria Police and State Security Services (SSS) to secure the legislative premises for Tuesday's plenary.

With the police carrying out the order, plenaries held at both chambers on Tuesday but the workers still vowed to continue the strike.

President Buhari is also expected to address, in his speech, the issue of budget inflation which set the executive against the legislature in the 2018 budget process.

Security has been increased at the National Assembly premises while the lawmakers await the arrival of the president.