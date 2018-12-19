Liberia: National County Sports Meet Day 1 Roundup

Group I host county Nimba County and Sinoe County players walk to the pitch for the first football match at the Sanniquellie Stadium

The 2018/2019 edition of the National County Sports Meet over the weekend kicked off at four venues across the country with several exciting and boring results.

In Sanniquellie, Nimba County where the official kickoff was done, defending football champions Montserrado County suffered a 1-2 defeat against pre-match underdogs Gbarpolu County.

Gbarpolu took the lead in the early minutes through a header from Morris Fahnbulleh before Montserrado leveled the scores from the penalty spot through Mark Gibson to end the first half at 1-1.

Upon resumption of the second half, the champions became more forceful in search for the winning goal, but Gbarpolu kept their defensive posture and later used a counter-attack to collect the entire three points after Fahnbulleh completed his brace.

In the early fixture, host county Nimba failed to maintain their lead as Sinoe came from behind twice to settle it at 2-2 draw.

When the scores were at 1-1 before the end of the first half, Nimba had an opportunity to go for the break with a one-goal lead, but striker Pee Weh had his penalty saved by goalkeeper George Patten.

In kickball, Nimba and Montserrado counties were the victors after winning their respective matches.

Nimba narrowly defeated Sinoe County 4-3, while Montserrado came from 2-0 to beat Gbarpolu 6-3.

The group will return to action today with Gbarpolu going against Nimba in both football and kickball, while Sinoe will take on Montserrado in the two categories at the Sanniquellie sports stadium.

Group II

Only a single game was played in both football and kickball in the group due to three teams paired. Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties settled to a 1-1 draw at the Albert T. White Sports Stadium in Zwedru City, but there was a win for Grand Gedeh as their girls won 4-1 against Maryland girls.

Grand Bassa County, who were out of action on day one of the tournament, will play their first match today against host county Grand Gedeh County in both football and kickball.

In Group III, host county Margibi secured their first win in the group after pinning Lofa county 1-0 at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata City. Abraham Kamara's 55th-minute goal was the ultimate decider.

It was a similar situation in the second group match after Grand Kru edgeD out Grand Cape Mount 1-0 through Lional Ciapha's 90th-minute goal.

In the kickball category, it was a tight competition in the two games. Margibi's Touse Myers single point was the only victory in the game as Margibi defeated Lofa1-0.

Later in the second kickball match, Grand Kru girls could not afford conceding a defeat after their boys stared on a winning note. They defeated Grand Cape Mount 2-1.

In today's fixtures, Lofa will go against Grand Cape Mount in both kickball and football at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM respectively at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium, while Grand Kru will face Margibi in the two categories at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM respectively.

Group IV

Bong and River Gee counties were the victorious sides at the C. H. Deway Sports Stadium in Tubmanburg city, in Bomi County after winning their respective games.

River Gee had plenty to celebrate after their football and kickball teams won their games 3-1 and 4-1 respectively against Rivercess County.

In the other group match, Bong did the same by defeating host county Bomi 2-1 in football and 5-4 in kickball.

The four teams will enter their second round of matches today with the two winning sides Bong and Bomi going against each other, while the two losers from day-one Bomi and Rivercess will face each other in both football and kickball.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi