View of the G. W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie

The Liberian government has committed US$1.5 million to relocate the George W. Harley Hospital from its present location along a train track in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

Touring the hospital's facility on Sunday, December 16, President George Weah informed the county authority that the government will provide the cost for the relocation exercise.

President Weah promised to relocate the facility because of its close proximity to the railroad. The train movement on the track has produced a noisy atmosphere that has disturbed the comfort of the administration and patients over the years.

The president and his team of government officials paid a brief visit to the hospital during his one-day stopover in Sanniquellie, where he attended the opening ceremony of this year's County Meet Sports fiesta that kicked off on Sunday, December, 16, 2818 across the nation.

The G. W. Harley Hospital is one of the oldest government hospitals in the county. It is the seat of the County Health Team, but its proximity to the railroad, which runs from Yekepa to Buchanan, has been a great disturbance to patients and workers.

The G. W. Harley Hospital is situated near the main street in front of Charlie Kpowin Community. On the other side of the town, there is the Saint Mary Clinic.

George Way Harley (August 8, 1894 - 7 November 1966) was an American Methodist medical missionary. He spent 35 years in Ganta, Nimba County, where he established the Ganta Hospital, a school, and a church. He was known for his research into the local culture and received many honors from the Liberian government and from American and British institutions. Major collections of ceremonial masks purchased by Harley in Liberia are held in the Peabody Museum of Archeology and Ethnology at Harvard University and the Anthropology Department of the College of William and Mary.

Over the years, there have been persistent calls for the County health authorities to relocate the facility.

In the wake of the calls, ArcelorMittal, a company operating in the county, has constructed a "sound barrier" so as to minimize the noise and vibrations when the train moves past the hospital compound.

To achieve the relocation's plan, residents of Sehkinpa, a suburb of Sanniquellie, have allotted about 40 acres of land to construct the 'new hospital. The estimated cost of over US$500,000 was earlier earmarked for the construction of the new facility.

Meanwhile, residents are celebrating the news that the President has promised to honor the relocation plan of the hospital.

In a related development, President Weah on Sunday took the kickoff of this year's "County Meet," and spoke on the importance of the event, which he said will enable the youth to showcase their talents.

Meanwhile, the President has called on participating teams to show discipline and good sportsmanship as they compete for titles during the prestigious national tournament.

He also called on Liberians to use the event, which is held annually to come together in the spirit of national unity and peace.

Ishmael F. Menkor