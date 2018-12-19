Liberia: Pres. Weah Wants Liberians See 'County Meet' As Platform for Unity and Peace

President George M. Weah

President George Weah on Sunday, December 16, officially declared open the 2018-2019 edition of the National County Meet in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, as he took the kickoff and encouraged participants and all Liberians to see the games as a unifying force that promotes peace in the country.

The President urged participating teams to show discipline and sportsmanship as they compete for titles during the prestigious national tournament. He also called on Liberians to use the event, which is held annually, to come together in the spirit of national unity.

"I am happy to be here to witness the opening of this all-important County Meet," the President said at the opening ceremony. "But what is the County Meet? It is an annual event that brings us together as one people and one nation."

President Weah, known as one of the world's legendary athletes, admonished scores of Liberians who attended the opening of the National County Meet to use the games as a platform to promote unity and athletic talents in the country.

Presenting three sets of jerseys bearing the famous #14 as a gift by a visiting American Professor, President Weah reflected on the significance of the legendary number, which he wore during his days playing for the national soccer team, the Lone Star.

He said: "If you are here and a follower of the Gospel, you will understand the meaning of #14. It is not just another number. It is of great significance. It describes the time Jesus was born. Throughout the ages, from Abraham to David, number 14 stands out as a special number for special people."

President Weah told the cheering crowd of football enthusiasts at the Sanniquellie sports pitch that anyone who is counted 14 must consider themselves blessed.

