South Africa: Kwaito Artist Mavusana Dies in Hotel Room on His 46th Birthday

Cape Town — Vusimuzi Ngwenya, popularly known as Mavusana, has died in his hotel room on Tuesday morning in Port Elizabeth, The Sowetan reports.

The 46-year-old performed at a concert the previous night along with his brother Reason Ndlovu who said: "He didn't wake up in the morning. He wasn't sick. He performed. He was on top of his game. We were sharing a room and he went back to the hotel to sleep. The girls came to sing happy birthday for him in the morning and we discovered he was no more."

According to Channel24, fans were shocked by the news of Mavusana's death and took to social media with the hashtag #RIPMavusana to share messages.