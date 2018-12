Luanda — Luanda's Sanatorium Hospital will employ 50 new physicians following the public recruitment process held in the country in September this year.

1 / 1

A section of Luanda?s Sanatorium Hospital

Besides the physicians, the hospital will also integrate nurses and diagnosis technicians with specialized training.

According to the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, priority and special attention has been given to that sanitary unit, due to the demand and dimension it has.