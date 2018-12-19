Liberia: President Weah Lights Christmas Tree - Bids Liberians Festive Celebration of the Seasons

Wednesday, 19th December 2018

Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah Tuesday evening, December 18, 2018, lighted the National Christmas Tree on the grounds of the Executive Mansion.

Before switching on the Christmas Tree, President Weah described light as life, and invoked God's blessings and merry tidings upon Liberians as they celebrate this year's festive seasons.

"We all know that light is life," the President said. "As I light these lights on the Christmas Tree, it is my prayer that our good God will give each of us long life, joy and peace of Christmas and a prosperous New Year."

Lighting of the Christmas Tree is an annual activity often performed by the President of Liberia to symbolically usher citizens into the festive season of sharing, giving and compassion.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, called on Liberians to observe the Christmas Season in the spirit of love and peace.

The official lighting of the National Christmas Tree and a Christmas Cantata was attended by an array of government officials from all branches of Government.