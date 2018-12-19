Ghana: MTN Rewards Mobile Money Customers

MTN Ghana has rewarded some of its mobile money customers for their loyalty and continuous patronage of the services of the company under its Mobile Money promotion.

The winners were presented with cash prizes, mobile phones and television sets.

General Manager of Mobile Money, Eli Hini in his address said the mobile money promotion was to reward customers who had kept faith with the company.

He said the promotion was also to promote digital over cash payment and also promote financial inclusion in the country.

The General Manager of Mobile Money said MTN Ghana would continue to reward customers for their continuous use of the services of the company and said about 500 winners would be rewarded under the Mobile Money promotion.

Mr Hini commended the award winners for their continuous use of the Mobile Money services, which had contributed to the development of the company in the ensuing year.

"This presentation is an opportunity to recognise you for your good work and thank you for your continuous support to the company," he said.

He encouraged other citizens to patronise the mobile money services to also win awards.

He said MTN Ghana had solutions for people to pay electricity, water bill and other payments through mobile money, saying the "the whole idea is to digitise payments and promote electronic means of payment over cash".

The General Manager disclosed that aside winning awards, customers who sent more than GHȻ200 through Mobile Money would automatically win free airtime.

Mr Hini advised mobile money users never to disclose their Personal Identification Number to anybody, stressing that doing so would exposed them to fraud.

The General Manager for Mobile Money also encouraged mobile money agents to make the mobile money services easy and convenient to customers, stressing that they should avoid acts which would drive away customers.