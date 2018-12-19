Nigeria: Busta Rhymes, Prayah Hint Collaboration On Davido's 'Fall' Remix

American rappers, Trevor Smith Jr. aka Busta Rhymes and Prayah have given a hint of a possible remix of Davido's hit single 'Fall'.

Busta Rhymes, also a music producer and actor, is best known for his high speed rapping and heavy use of internal and half rhyme in his songs.

The eleven-time Grammy nominated music veteran signed rapper, Prayah, who is fast gaining global recognition, to his The Conglomerate Label in August.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Busta Rhymes, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram page @bustarhymes to post a video of himself miming the song while Prayah rapped.

Captioning the video, he wrote, "Is this an exclusive of the @davidoofficial Fall remix with a @prayah1 verse on it. Maybe a Busta Rhymes verse on it too? Stay tuned."

The video was immediately reposted by Davido on his Instagram page @davidoofficial who excitedly captioned it, "This video makes me so happy."

This move comes immediately after 'Fall' broke Nigerian YouTube record as the 'most viewed Nigerian music video' with 100 million views.

The 2017 Kiddominat-produced song has remained one of Davido's most popular songs globally and internationally, following 'If', 'Fia' and 'Like Dat'.

