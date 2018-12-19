Nigeria: Breaking - Buhari Proposes N8.83 Trillion Budget for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019.
The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.
See more breakdown below.
Recurrent - N4.04 trillion
Debt service - N2.14 trillion
Statutory transfer - N492.36 billion
Sinking fund - N120 billion
Capital expenditure - N2.031 trillion
More details later...