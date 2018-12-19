19 December 2018

Nigeria: Breaking - Buhari Proposes N8.83 Trillion Budget for 2019

By Kemi Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019.

The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.

See more breakdown below.

Recurrent - N4.04 trillion

Debt service - N2.14 trillion

Statutory transfer - N492.36 billion

Sinking fund - N120 billion

Capital expenditure - N2.031 trillion

More details later...

