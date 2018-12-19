Liberia: Pres. Weah Extols UN's Continuous Support to Liberia

President George Manneh Weah has praised the United Nations for its continuous support to Liberia over the years. He said the United Nations, through its development partners, has done so much in sustaining Liberia's peace, democracy and infrastructure development.

The President said his government was grateful for the UN's critical and timely interventions aimed at propelling the country's development.

The Liberian leader made the remarks Tuesday, December 18, 2018 when he received a letter of accreditation from UN Secretary General extending the time of Ambassador Yacoub El Hillo as Assistant Secretary General.

President Weah particularly referenced the UN's role in ending the country's civil war, including carrying out a successful disarmament process.

The Liberian Chief Executive indicated that his government was delighted to receive the letter of accreditation at the time Liberia is turning a new page of development to improve the lives of the common people.

President Weah told the UN official that his government would exert all efforts to improve the living condition of Liberians, particularly improving the agricultural sector of the country.

"If you see what has been invested in agriculture, there is no need for this country to be looking around for food to feed its people," the President said.

In a brief response, Ambassador Hillo thanked President Weah for his government's development agenda. He committed the United Nations to working with the government to actualize the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The UN official said it was important for all Liberians to work collectively towards implementing the national development agenda, adding, "Liberia's improvement should not be left with national government alone, but must involve all Liberians."