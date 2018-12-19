Tanzania: Airlines Face Tougher Action Over Delays, Cancellations

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Consumer Consultative Council (TCAA-CCC) has said it is working with TCAA to review the Civil Aviation (Carriage by Air Regulations)-2008 to make airlines more liable in case of inconveniences and damages caused by flight delays or cancellations.

Currently, the liability of the airlines for each passenger is limited to pay $5,000 (equal to Sh11.45 million) in compensation in case of damage caused by flight delays, according to TCAA-CCC Acting Executive Secretary Deborah Mligo.

But under new regulations, which are yet to be approved, the airlines will be limited to paying $6,000 (equal to Sh13.74 million) for flight delays or cancellation.

"The aim is to enhance consumer protection. The implementation of the new regulations shall begin upon its approval."

She revealed this yesterday when she spoke to The Citizen over the telephone, just a day after the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) announced a suspension of the Embraer 5H plane owned by Fastjet Airline Ltd (Tanzania) due to regular flight cancellations, among other reasons.

The authority issued a 28-day notice directing the airline to settle regulatory and non-regulatory issues by January 14, 2019.

Ms Mligo said the airlines are also required to provide passengers with accommodation, meals and refreshments during delays or cancellations as well as access to communication.