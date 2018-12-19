19 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cars, Houses Burnt As Explosion Rocks Abule - Egba, Lagos

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

An explosion rocked the Abule Egba area of Lagos State Wednesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion occurred when suspected vandals broke an oil pipeline in the area, leading to spillage.

Numerous house, cars and offices were destroyed by the explosion.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter currently at the scene of the incident Wednesday morning reports that residents are counting their losses.

The number of human victims could not be ascertained as at before press time.

Details later...

