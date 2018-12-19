Liberia: 'We're Not Building Political Roads'

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, has stated that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government under President George M. Weah is not "building political roads" as is being perceived by opposition politicians.

Tweah reaffirmed the government's commitment and support for the restoration of the country's infrastructure facilities, with an emphasis on the road and electricity sectors.

"We want to solve the road problem in the next five years. We do not want to build political roads; rather, we want to build roads that will help revive our economy on a prolonged basis," Tweah emphasized.

Minister Tweah said the government is determined to deliver on its promises on road construction that will have an economic impact on all Liberians and enable the country to move from one level to another.

Tweah added, "we don't want to build political roads; we want to build roads that make economic sense that will benefit all Liberians from all backgrounds."

He made these remarks last Tuesday, December 11, at the signing ceremony of a €14 million (US$15,896,720) financing agreement between the Government of Liberia and the German Development Bank, KfW under the Liberia Reconstruction Trust Fund arrangement in Monrovia.

Minister Tweah, who signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, thanked the German government for being a help to the people of Liberia. He assured international partners of the government's preparedness to ensure that all necessary mechanisms are put in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of resources.

However, he said though the Liberian government wants help from investors, she also wants to see some fiscal transparency in the budgeting process of investors.

He commended the German government for its continuous support to the country. Tweah added that the Ganta-Zwedru road has over the years been a problem for people commuting in the area especially during the rainy season.

He acknowledged that when paved, the Ganta-Zwedru road will bring great relief to the people. The minister assured that the amount will be used for the intended purpose.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill warned politicians to stop interfering in how President Weah is running the government.

He said politicians cannot run the government for the CDC, saying, "We are the ones that won the election, politicians cannot run the government for us. At the end of 2021, you all will see the fruit of this government and politicians will have no voice."

Meanwhile, in addition to the signing of the US$16 million by the Germans, the Government of the UK through its Ambassador David Belgrove has confirmed his government's provision of an additional US$6.5 million also towards the Ganta-Zwedru road.

Under a new and innovative financing mechanism, the Liberian government will also contribute towards this project from proceeds collected from the road fund. With the government's coordination with the World Bank, the procurement process for the work to begin in 2019 is in its final stages.

Authors

David A. Yates