Tanzania: Single Mother Sells Everything in a Bid to Make Her Son Cancer-Free

A 13-year-old child whose face looked slightly aquiline and weak was admitted in the orthopaedic ward. I got a chance to visit the child before and after surgery, he was referred from Ikonda Hospital.

The young boy was diagnosed with bone cancer known as Osteosarcoma; a diseases that kept him accustomed to the eventual rush and whirr.

The school-boy started to experience swelling below the right knee, as told by her mother. Whilst the child was gawking at me, her mother continued telling me that her child had been experiencing bone pain continuously for about three months. At first, she couldn't understand what the problem was, till they went to Ikonda Hospital where a biopsy was done that confirmed the diagnosis.

The mother was astonished over how fast the tumour progressed to such terrifying levels; we then assured the mother that the problem could be solved.

Normally it is said that that the symptoms of this tumour include a swelling near a bone or joint, bone injury or break for no clear factor.

Painful journey for the mother

The mother didn't show any interest in getting to know about the disease; rather she was interested to share with me her background.

She is a widow, thus she has been single-handedly nurturing the children without any support from the family/clan ever since her husband passed away. Osteosarcoma made things worse for the family. In the course of seeking the best treatment for her son, she sold her farms and possessions that were bequeathed to her by her husband.

When she was referred to Dar as salaam for further advanced treatment, they had no money for bus fare. She had to sell her only farm left.

On top of that the mother was surprised that why the bone cancer had to happen to her son. At times she thought that may be some people including teachers possibly cast an evil eye on her son since her son was performing well at school.

What is osteosarcoma?

Osteosarcoma is the most common kind of bone cancer, it can affect any bone, but for this boy, it occurred at the right leg bone just below the knee.

It is said that cancer cells in this type of tumour look like earliest appearance of bone cells that usually assist in making of bone tissue, but in osteosarcoma the bone tissue is not as robust as that of a normal bone.

Furthermore, most osteosarcoma does happen in children and young adults, but mind you this child was only 13.

Treatment

Despite the mother had lost her only farm, and the child performance at school had deteriorated, they were both happy after being treated at the referral hospital.

The child was amputated in order to prevent cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Initially I thought the boywould be so despondent since just before surgery he once said that he didn't consent for the procedure and he didn't know what was going to be done.

But after the surgery he commented that he was so overjoyed for the great work that doctors did to him.

Just imagine the feeling of poignancy that may occur when you lose your leg! However by cutting off his limb, doctors prevented the ultimate near-death experience.

Surgeons did what they abbreviate as BKA which means Below Knee Amputation, which is a surgery to remove/cut your leg below knee.

Usually treatment involves Chemotherapy and Surgery. According to Mayo Clinic, radiation therapy is not effective in treating osteosarcoma, however, endeavours are in place for new improved radiation technique such as the use of Proton Beam Therapy.

Risk factors

No real causes are known so far, but there are things that may increase the risk of getting osteosarcoma such as previous treatment with radiation therapy, certain inherited or genetic conditions, some other bone diseases and syndromes.

A Study done at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) titled, "Clinical pathological guide to malignant bone tumours", published in East and Central Africa Journal of Surgery 2017, it revealed that among 225 malignant bone tumours that were recorded at KCMC cancer registry, over a period of 14 years (1988-2012) osteosarcoma made 29.3 per cent of bone tumours. That is 22 cases, thus making osteosarcoma the most common malignant bone tumour.

The researcher advised that, clinicians should endavour to identify and seek understanding about other kind of tumours, which are routinely missed on clinical evaluation.

When you are sick don't fret about the cost, your poverty shouldn't be a bar to your treatment and ambition. This mother proves it all.

Governments have plans in place to assist the needy. Talk to your local health counselor or physician to learn about insurance schemes and treatment plans.

Dr Lugano is a medical doctor, public health activist and researcher based in Dar es Salaam.