Nigeria: Unemployment Rate Rises to 23.1 Percent in Q3

Abuja — The country's unemployment rate increased to 23.1 percent in the third quarter of the year (Q3,2018) compared to 18.8 percent recorded in Q3 2017, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the Labour Force Statistics - Volume I released on Wednesday, the number of unemployed increased from 17.6 million in Q4 2017 to 20.9 million in Q3 2018.

It added that the economically active or working age population also increased from 111.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 115.5million in Q3, 2018.

The labour force rose to 90.5million in Q3, 2018 from 75.94 million in Q3 2015, 80.66 million in Q3 2016 and 85.1 million in Q3,2017, it stated.

