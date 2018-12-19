Liberia: Omega Insurance Gives L$5 Million As Premiums to 117 Clients

The management of the Omega Insurance Group Limited has presented a check valued at over L$5 million to 117 clients that are ensured with the company.

The exercise was part of the company's 15 years anticipated endowment policy plan, which covered the clients and it is the second payment to the clients.

The presentation ceremony, which was held on Thursday, December 13, at the conference room of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), was attended by the former president of Omega Insurance Group and chief executive officer, Mr. Charles L. Ananaba and his wife, Mrs. Patricia R. Ananaba, the Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia, Janga Kowo, Omega staffs and beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries also used the occasion to express their gratitude to the company as they received their respective endowment benefits.

The amount was disbursed among the 117 clients, each according to his or her premium. Some of them received a cheque of L$20,000, while others took home a cheque of L$70,000 as the maximum.

Another beneficiary signs upon receipt of her check.

Mr. Ananaba, who presented the first batch of cheques to the beneficiaries, expressed excitement over the level of commitment in meeting their promises or their Social Corporate Responsibility to their clients.

He reaffirmed Omega's commitment to provide the best policies and benefits to their clients and make them happy under the policy.

Mr. Ananaba said as a financial service institution "we find ourselves partnering with individuals, institutions and other organizations in providing the best financial services to Liberians.

"When these premiums are paid," he said. "They in return help the policyholders to meet their financial expectations by giving back to them under the agreement."

Mr. Ananaba added that Omega will continue to deliver a sustained return on investment, quality service and prompt payment to its clients.

Earlier, Mrs. Pauline B. Wilson, head of Omega Life and Medical Limited, said the decision by the company was to maintain long-term professional relationships with their clients in pursuit of quality risk management solutions through reliable and professional underwriting at a fair price.

She said that Omega, as the most experienced company in the country's insurance industry, "pay for both life and non-life to our clients."

"You took the 15 years endowment policy and this policy is so good in a way that you can receive benefits while you are still alive and in terms of death, whichever one comes first.

"So, for those of you who are here will be receiving the first five years of your sum.

"I know this is the best time for you to receive it because the Christmas season is just around the corner. This is why Omega decided to take a step to make you all happy," Mrs. Wilson told the clients in an excited mood.

For his part, the Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia, Janga Kowo, lauded the Omega family for meeting the needs of their social corporate responsibility to their clients.

He called on other insurance companies to emulate Omega Insurance Group's good example.

It may be recalled that on July 6, at the company's head office in Sinkor, Omega Insurance Group presented a cheque valued at L$2,063,000 to 50 clients that were ensured with the company.

