Nigeria: Community Blames IE Over Irregular Power Supply, Excessive Billing

Some residents of Okota, Ago Palace Way (Oyinlola Close) in Lagos have blamed Ikeja Electric for what they described as epileptic power supply and excessive billings in the area.

The residents alleged that despite the fact that the power supply in the area had reduced, there were still being mandated to pay bloated electricity bills.

The Community Development Association (CDA) Chairman of the area, Dr. Kolawole Afolabi, said all effort to get the operatives of IE to meter the community has not been fruitful. He, however, complained that some neighbouring communities had been metered as far back as 2015, adding that: "We really don't know why we haven't been metered since 2015 when other communities got metered.

"Even for those of us with the analog meters, the company still gives us outrageous estimated bills".Also speaking, a resident, Sunday Osagie, said the degeneration in the power supply in the area became worrisome couple of months ago.

"We are being taken for granted by the power company in this area because we are peaceful and law abiding. But if the issue is not addressed we might be forced to take actions. We are warning those in charge of disconnection to steer clear of our houses. If we see anyone, we will prove a point. There shall be no disconnection till power supply is improved and the excessive billing curbed."

The protesters, who registered their displeasure, accused the power distribution company of not being fair in their dealings, insisting that their communities have not been metered because the officials benefited from excessive billings.

Addressing some of the protesters, a customer relation officer with the company's Okota branch, Blessing Mbachu, complained of low power generation across the country, noting that the neighbouring communities which have been metered benefitted from the metering plan of 2015.