Nigeria: MASSOB Decries Leadership Style of Igbo Politicians

Awka — Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has decried the style of leadership exhibited by Igbo politicians, especially legislators at the National Assembly.

In a statement signed by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu and his Deputy, Mazi Ikechukwu Ekwe, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka, the group labelled current Igbo elective political office holders as sheer cowards who are unfit to continue as political representatives and leaders of Ndigbo in the comity of Nigeria's affairs.

The group, which particularly took a swipe on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said his style of representation of Ndigbo at the National Assembly had not impacted reasonably on the lives of people from the South-East for over a decade he had been serving in the national policy-making capacity.

"We condemn Chief Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President, over his inability to use his lofty political position to enhance the political and economic lives of Ndigbo in Nigeria. We frown at the lukewarm and non-chalant attitude of the current highest Igbo political office holder who have not utilised the opportunity and government access legally and constitutionally attached to his office towards the fair and just betterment of the people of Biafra," the group said.

They expressed concern that all Igbo efforts to give massive votes to their sons and daughters of high political repute during elections have never yielded good harvests like placing Ndigbo in better positions in the Nigeria's affairs.

The statement added: "MASSOB wishes to remind our people that Ike Ekweremadu as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Constitutional Review and Amendment has never deemed to push or influence an additional state to South-East or influence the insertion of political referendum into Nigeria's constitution or push for massive infrastructural development of eastern Nigeria.

"Moreover, Ekweremadu has forgotten to showcase his Igbo traditional attires and cultural heritage in the floor of the National Assembly and cling to Hausa Fulani traditional and European attires. He only remembers that he is an Igbo man with Igbo traditional attires whenever he appears in court over his matter with ICPC.

"Even Emeka Ihedioha as the then Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives did nothing to Ndigbo or utilise his position to enhance the infrastructural development of eastern Nigeria."