Liberia: 'No One Will Die From Power Theft and Lack of Electricity'

President George Weah says Liberians are not willing anymore "to die as a result of power theft and the lack of electricity," an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release on Friday, the president said the inadequate supply of power to the people dates back to 1986.

"I came here to look for job in 1986 and [the situation] is the same. Nothing has changed," he said. Suggesting a remedy, President Weah said, "If it means that we will have to bring other competitors to help you people (LEC) expedite the process, then so be it."

He recalled that when he was a senator (Montserrado County), he ensured that the LEC management was invited on many occasions to provide clear-cut reasons for its failure to provide services to the people and bemoaned the lack of transformation at the LEC since it was formed.

President Weah meanwhile noted that if the problem has been that the LEC does not have the capacity to do the job alone and in the shortest possible time to get people in the various communities connected, then it means that there is a need for some competition.

"If it means that they need some help to expedite the process, then there will be a need for other private people to come and help with expediting the process, in order to satisfy the needs of the Liberian people," President Weah said.

President Weah and ministers listening to a presentation from the LEC management Photo Credit: Executive Mansion

President George Weah has meanwhile mandated the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to improve the speed and quality of its services to the people of Liberia, according to the release.

He blamed the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) for doing little to meet the growing demands of the populace which has triggered disenchantment and upheavals among the people.

President Weah said the apparent lack of inadequate capacity on the part of the LEC to improve its services indicate that a viable alternative must open up the electricity sector by sourcing out distribution and other services to competent private companies.

"In these modern times, electricity is a basic need for all and my government will not allow anyone to play with such a need," the president said in a meeting with the management of the LEC on Thursday, December 13, at the company's Waterside headquarters.

"Since the LEC is finding it difficult to meet a high demand for electricity, something that is causing our people to be upset, the solution is to open the sector so that private companies will compete in servicing the growing power need of the people," the President said.

The President noted that allowing competition in the electricity and energy sector will solve the problem of power theft and under-distribution of electricity to the people and the resultant uprising for connections.

President Weah acknowledged growing and widespread illegal connections, which he blamed on LEC's inability to provide urgent needed services and lack of patience by citizens.

The LEC management acknowledged the President's concerns but alluded to challenges the corporation is facing. In a presentation, the corporation outlined several challenges, including procurement procedures and power theft, which has led to the loss of US$35 million annually.

But the President told the LEC management that it needed to double up and overcome the challenges because Liberians are not waiting for power-point presentation to ease their discomfort due to the lack of electricity.

"For me, I am a practical person. I am not fond of much theory," he said. "Our people need light today, and we must find the solution quickly."

Authors

Webmaster Admin