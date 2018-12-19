19 December 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Presents N8.8 Trillion Budget for 2019

By Shola Oyeyipo

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has presented an N8.8trn budget for 2019.

According to the president, who gave the figure Wednesday during the 2019 budget presentation before a joint session of the National Assembly, the amount is higher than the N8.6 initially proposed.

The budget is predicated on $68 per barrel of oil benchmark at 2.3m litres per day, a GDP growth rate of 3.01 percent and inflation rate of 9.98 percent.

According to President Buhari, NNPC has been directed to take all measures to achieve the targeted 2.3m oil output per day.

