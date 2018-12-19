Nigeria: Ex-Militants Storm National Assembly, Demand Sack of Amnesty Coordinator, Dokubo

As President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lay the 2019 budget appropriation before a joint session of the National Assembly Wednesday, some ex-militants have stormed the National Assembly main entrance demanding the sack of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

The protesters carrying different placards with various inscriptions such as 'Dokubo Must Go,' 'Pay Us Our Stipends' and others and chanting anti-Dokubo songs are alleging sharp practices.

Though the budget presentation is slated for 11am, the protesters stormed the gate as early as 7:30am.

The protesters said they intend to draw the attention of President Buhari to the alleged mismanagement of the programme by Dokubo.