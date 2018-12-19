Zimbabwe: Devolution - Chadzamira Calls Corporates to Action

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira has challenged corporates in the province to play a leading role in promoting economic growth and ensuring that communities reap maximum benefits from a devolved economy.

He made the call while addressing scores of people during victory celebrations held for Cde Farai Msikavanhu in Chiredzi West recently.

He said it was important for people to prepare themselves and seek opportunities under the devolved economy which is in line with the Government's economic vision.

"The people of Chiredzi must benefit most from the opportunities which arise from the sugar milling giant," said Cde Chadzamira.

"Companies such as Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe must be at the forefront of promoting and supporting local businesspeople for them to expand their operations.

"As we talk about devolution of the economy as a Government, the whole idea is to ensure that economic opportunities are spread from district, constituency, provincial and national level. Under the new order, locals must be empowered by the available opportunities for their businesses to expand."

He said given that Tongaat Hulett had set targets on expanding land for irrigated sugarcane production, its programmes must also be primed to incorporate locals as a way of improving the district's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"We urge them to sit down with the communities around them and identify those people with the capacity of participating in the opening of new plots. As of now the company will open 4 000ha of new plots here and all the revenue which is to be generated from such a huge project must be retained in Chiredzi.

"We need our youths, women to be considered as this would see poverty and inequality being addressed," Cde Chadzamira.

Cde Msikavanhu said there were many corporates in the area who should partner with communities in complement Government's efforts to revive the national economy.

He said there were a lot of investment opportunities in tourism, mining, sugar, cotton and livestock production sectors.

"We need to uplift the face of our town; the existing companies must be at the forefront of promoting and advancing the development of our area because this is our home," he said.