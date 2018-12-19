Nigeria: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Insists On Restructuring of Nigeria

Owerri and Abakaliki — President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has renewed calls for the restructuring of Nigeria to end marginalisation of the South-South and Southeast geo-political zones of the country.He made the call at the 2018 Igbo Day celebration during a courtesy visit on Chairman, Imo Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Sam Ohiri, and symposium held at the Monarchs' Parliamentary Building in Owerri.

Nwodo lamented what he described as the huge marginalisation of the Igbo and Niger Delta, which he said, dated back to the 1960s, wondering why successive governments have not addressed the issues in spite of the agitations.

"Ndigbo have had and are still having unmitigated hatred from other tribes in Nigeria, as a result of their industry and perseverance," he said

Accompanied by Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, and representatives of other states that make up the body, he said: "In fact, never at any time has Nigeria been at a crossroad it is oday and Ndigbo are feeling the main brunt of it.

"Ndigbo have been completely emasculated and dehumanised in their fatherland and indeed, have become even third class citizens, a little short of the slave trade era. "Never in the history of this country has Ndigbo been so marginalised, denied their fundamental human rights and traumatised as they are today."

Speaking, Okorocha and Ohiri condemned the imbalance and advocated equal representation, adding what Igbo need now is balancing, while Adebanjo said the Southwest would support the Igbo in the quest for restructuring.Representative of the Middle Belt Forum, Jonathan Asagie, said all 14 states in the forum would identify with Ohanaeze, to ensure that restructuring is achieved.

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and a Coalition of Igbo groups namely: Southeast Women Professionals, World Igbo Youth Congress and Igbo Students Movement yesterday disassociated themselves from the award ceremony in Owerri in which Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was honoured.

In a statement after their meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the youths and other groups were not part of the award, insisting that Ganduje did not deserve the award.

"We are not part of the charade called award ceremony to our most cherished past and present leaders, but the award to Ganduje is the height immorality and insult to Igbo nation.

"The Spirit of Deeper Life preacher from Imo State, Mrs. Bridget, who was beheaded in 2016 in Kano for alleged blasphemy, will continue to haunt Ganduje and the organisers of the award," the statement reads.