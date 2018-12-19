Zimbabwe: Wadyajena Exposes Divisions in Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has exposed sharp divisions in Zanu PF after coming out guns blazing against the party's Youth League whom he accused of incompetency and corruption.

Writing on Twitter today, Wadyajena also accused the Youth League of conniving with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change further questioning if they campaigned for Mnangagwa in the just ended July 30 elections.

"Our Youth League as it is now is incompetent and totally corrupt. It wouldn't be surprising if those middle-agers sold their souls to opposition as claimed. Did they campaign for H.E ED Mnangagwa? We all know they're team Torai Mari United!"

Two months ago President Mnangagwa described the Youth League as indolent for failing to identify sustainable economic projects for the betterment of the economy and their well-being.

"The future belongs to the young people, yet you as the Party youth leadership are lethargic in your approach. This present situation has to stop and stop forthwith," said Mnangagwa.

Reached for a comment, Zanu PF Youth League Secretary, Pupurai Togarepi referred all questions to his deputy, Lewis Matutu.

"I don't think I would want to comment on that. You may talk to Matutu. But as far as I am concerned, I think if you were to call Wadyajena to explain to you," he said.