Nigeria: Assembly Laments Lagos Gridlock, Tasks Lastma On Intensive Traffic Control

Owing to the constant gridlock on Lagos roads, the state House of Assembly has urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to direct officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to intensify traffic control in the state.

According to the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the traffic situation in the state has become worrisome. The Speaker, who raised the matter on the floor of the House during plenary yesterday, added that it was the responsibility and duty of the state government to ensure free flow of traffic.

"We call Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to order the leaders of LASTMA to ensure free flow of traffic in the state. LASTMA officials should stop the actions of folding their arms, while motorists and okada riders do whatever they like on the roads.

"Any official that fails to perform his or her duty should be sanctioned. Something must be done about the gridlock. The LASTMA officials are being paid salaries. We know that this is Yuletide period, but we must ensure there is free flow of traffic in the state. We also urge motorists to always obey traffic laws," he said.

The Speaker also ordered the clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to write the family of the LASTMA official, Adeyemo Rotimi, that was killed by an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Joseph Oki, in Iyana Ipaja area of the state last month.

He added that that the House Committee on Transport should pay a courtesy call on the family of the deceased. "We sympathise with LASTMA for losing one of their personnel, and we want the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate a process of compensation for the family of the deceased," he said.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned plenary to Monday, January 7, 2019, an indication that the governor will not present the 2019 budget of the state before the lawmakers this year.