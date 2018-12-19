Zimbabwe: Lutan Fyah, Morgan Heritage to Feature Live Band

Organizers of the Morgan Heritage - Lutan Fyah concert set for this Friday at the giant Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) have assured show goers of live band performances by the visiting Jamaican outfits.

Lutan Fyah and Morgan Heritage, expected in the country today and tomorrow respectively, will share the stage with a local contingent of musicians headlined by man of the moment Enzo Ishall and Winky D.

"Expect real value for your money performances, the Jamaicans are coming full throttle with both outfits featuring live band acts," said the organisers' spokesperson Watson Kafela.

He said all artist are expected in the country by Thursday evening.

"Lutan Fyah will be arriving today and Morgan Heritage's first team arrives tomorrow morning and the second one later on the same day," he said.

Meanwhile, gospel diva Shingisai Suluma will be a guest artist at the One Voice Concert at the same venue on Saturday in what is set to become one of the busiest weekends for show-goers.