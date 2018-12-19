South Africa: Intercape Bus Driver to Face Reckless and Negligent Driving Charges

An Intercape bus driver is facing charges and has been suspended after footage emerged of him overtaking two heavy vehicles on a solid line with no clear view of oncoming traffic.

This followed reports by the Daily Dispatch after a video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend.

Intercape management confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

In the 13-second video clip, the bus could be seen passing two trucks around a bend on solid double white lines. The video received thousands of views and shares.

"The driver admitted that he was wrong in his actions [and] was immediately suspended pending a disciplinary hearing," the company said in a statement.

"Charges against the driver will be opened at the SAPS in Durban of recklessness and negligent driving."

The driver has been in Intercape's service since August 2016.

"The management of Intercape can assure the public of Southern Africa that this is not the standard of service and zero tolerance will [be] enforced. Intercape regrets and apologises for the unfortunate incident," the company said.

