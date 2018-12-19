Zimbabwe: 19 December #Shutdown Mthuli Ncube Office

press release

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ caravan march continues unabated despite numerous problems and barriers thrown our way by forces of evil. From illegal arrests, threats of violence and even death by confirmed and suspected state agents.

Our commitment to march for 275 kilometers from the mountainous eastern highlands capital of Mutare, to Harare the capital where those who authored the salary crisis are stationed is inspired by the pain we endure of being paid our salaries in bond notes when we negotiated and government agreed in 2012 that our salaries will be in US Dollars.

The unilateral move by government to breach the signed contract by paying us in bond notes has left the teacher incapable of living a decent life and manage to cater for the very basics of our welfare. Government's insistence on bond note/USD parity further worsened our plight.

We greatly appreciate Zimbabweans for the various forms of solidarity along the way. Your support is really motivational and indispensable. We met various Zimbabweans from diverse social and economic backgrounds who converged with the cause of the #CaravanMarch. We met those from rural areas, peri-urban areas, urban areas and the consensus around workers getting paid their salaries in US Dollars is overwhelming.

The #ARTUZCaravanMarch continues today as we embark on the final lap. We will be arriving in Harare tomorrow the 19th of December 2018. If Mthuli Ncube fails to give us our full bonuses and salaries in US Dollars then the caravan will park at his offices for good till we get what we want.

We also welcome all Zimbabweans on this day to come at Mthuli Ncube's offices for a #ShutDown till we get US Dollars

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)