Zimbabwe: Poll Violence Inquiry Team Urges Compensation On Survivors

The Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 post-election violence has urged the compensation of survivors of the disturbances which claimed six people and left dozens injured.

According to a report whose findings were presented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa Building Tuesday afternoon, the victims must be remunerated based on the "quantum of damages" suffered.

The report, which follows nearly two months of hearings into the Harare skirmishes from witnesses in the capital, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare by the Kgalema Motlanthe led probe team, concluded that the opposition MDC were the main architects of the violence and that the resultant six deaths and the 35 injuries were through gunshots.

It further said there were 11 persons who did not seek medical attention at the two main government hospitals, adding that at least six sustained injuries as a result of the actions by the protesters.

However, the commission did not conclude on who fired the shots that caused deaths and injuries but gave strong hints it was the army and the police.

"The payment of compensation is recommended for all victims of the violence and dependents of the deceased," recommended a report, whose findings have since been dismissed by the MDC.

"Where the deceased had young children, they should be urgently assisted with school fees and their general welfare.

"The government should put in place a special committee to assess and determine quantum of damages and compensation to be awarded to victims on a case by case basis."

The report further calls for the setting up of a fund to assist those directly affected by the country's most violent electoral episode in 10 years.

"There is urgent need to avail medical support to all the injured such as Simeon Chipokosa who still has a bullet lodged in his leg and Adriane Munjere who requires physiotherapy for his hand," it further says.

Those who died were identified Sylvia Maphosa at the corner of Inez Terrace and Kenneth Kaunda Avenue, Ishmael Kumire (close to the intersection at Cameron Street and Jason Moyo Avenue), Gavin Dean Charles (Fourth Street and Speke Avenue), Jealous Chikandira (Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street), Challenge Tauro died at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Brian Zhuwawo at Copacabana area as noted in the post-mortem report.