Mozambique: Government Guarantees '13th Month'

Maputo — The Mozambican government has promised that it will pay all workers of the public administration their traditional end-of-year bonus, known as "the 13th month", because it is equivalent to an extra month's wages.

The government spokesperson, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ana Comoana, made the announcement on Tuesday, at the last meeting in 2018 of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet). President Filipe Nyusi confirmed payment of the bonus on Wednesday morning during his annual State of the Nation address to the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

There is no legal obligation on the government to pay the "13th month", and its official position is that it will only pay this bonus if it has sufficient money left in the budget. But only once, in recent years, has payment of the 13th month been compromised. That was at the height of the Mozambican financial crisis in 2016, when the government cut the bonus by 50 per cent, and announced that ministers and other senior officials would receive no bonus at all.

Now that the government has announced that its employees will receive their 13th month, there will be strong pressure on private employers to follow suit.

The Council of Ministers also announced the creation of a Pension Fund for State Employees. Up until now the pensions have been paid out of the state budget, but the government intends to set up an autonomous and sustainable pension fund.

"This fund must be managed like any other fund", said Comoana. "It can make investments and form partnerships to guarantee its sustainability, regardless of any limitations of the state budget".