Zimbabwe: Zifa Congratulates Pasuwa

THE newly-elected ZIFA executive committee led by president Felton Kamambo has congratulated former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa for winning the 2018 TNM Super League in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets last Saturday.

Pasuwa, one of the most successful coaches in the domestic Premier Soccer League after he led Harare giants Dynamos to four titles on the trot from 2011 to 2014, joined Malawi's Big Bullets on a short-term contract in October.

One of his mandate was to win the title with the club and he managed to meet the target when his side, the most successful in Malawi, were crowned champions over the weekend with two games to spare.

They dismissed Red Lions 3-0 at Balaka Stadium for them to take an unassailable five-point lead with 67 points while their closest challengers, second-placed Be-Forward Wanderers, have 62 points with just one game to play.

It is Pasuwa's fifth title as a coach in a top-flight league after his successful spell at Dynamos and his latest achievement has not gone unnoticed with ZIFA yesterday congratulating the former national team coach.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee congratulates former senior men's national team coach, Callisto Pasuwa, for winning the 2018 Premiership title with Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi.

"Pasuwa has proven his prowess as a master tactician both at club level and with the national team. "His recent win is a vindication of his unprecedented four successive titles with Dynamos between 2011 and 2014," said Kamambo in a statement yesterday.

The local football mother-body acknowledged that Pasuwa's exploits outside the country are also a positive development for local football.

"His win asserts Zimbabwean football's position among the best in the Southern Africa region.