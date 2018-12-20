Zimbabwe: Second Republic Twelfth Meeting Decisions Matrix

document

SECOND REPUBLIC TWELFTH MEETING DECISIONS MATRIX: 18TH DECEMBER, 2018

ITEM 1: Principles of the Cyber Protection, Data Protection and Electronic Transactions Bill, 2018

CABINET DECISION

Cabinet approved the Principles for Cyber Protection and Electronic Transaction Bill, 2018 following a presentation by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. The Bill provides for the following, among other things:

harmonisation of computer-related crime laws in the Criminal Codification Act to the SADC Model Law on Computer Crime and Cybercrime and international best practice;

broad and wide definitions covering both the traditional computer crimes as well as network crimes committed using computers and computer networks;

the admissibility of electronic evidence;

the development of effective and balanced procedural instruments which enable competent authorities to gather evidence and investigate cybercrime;

the regulation of matters relating to access to information, protection of privacy of information and the processing of personal data by automated means;

the setting of technological and privacy standards, empowerment of the consumer;

a holistic electronic transaction regulation regime; and

the use of electronic contracts, electronic signatures and other related electronic transactions.

This will foster international cooperation in cyber security, electronic transaction assurance and data protection safety.

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency

Cabinet considered and approved the and Zimbabwe Investment and Devel Agency Bill following presentation by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation. The Bill comes on the backdrop of the thrust to open Zimbabwe for investment in line with His Excellency the President's mantra that "Zimbabwe is open for Business".

A key feature of the Bill is the establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), which is modelled along the lines of the Rwanda Development Board as a One-Stop Investment Services Centre.

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency will be formed through the merging of the Special Economic Zones Authority, and the Joint Venture Unit.

Functions of the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency will include the following:

to provide one-stop investment services

the establishment and regulation of special economic zones and public private partnerships;

to plan, promote and implement investment strategies;

promote the decentralisation of investment activities; and

to deliver investor after-care services.

The Bill will go a long way in creating a conducive investment and business environment, which is a vital building block towards the attainment of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Education Amendment Bill, 2018

Cabinet considered and approved the Education Amendment Bill, 2018 tabled by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation. The Bill will guarantee the following to the country's citizens, inter-alia, the right to a basic State-funded education at primary and secondary level; the right to further education, which the State is enjoined to make progressively available and accessible; the right of persons with disabilities to be provided with special facilities for their education and to have access to State-funded education and training, where necessary; and the right to freedom from physical or psychological torture or cruel or inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

The above amendments will align the Education Act to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and also help the country's education system to keep abreast with global developments.

100-Days Priority Projects Approved by Cabinet for Immediate Implementation.

Cabinet approved the following priority projects from ministries from implementation under the 100-Day Programme:

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement

Irrigation of 443 hectares of functional irrigated area;

Fencing 100km of Gonarezhou National Park;

Issuance of 500 A1 permits and production of 200 A2 farm diagrams;

Improving livestock and agricultural water supply through: habitation of 882 boreholes; drilling of 50 new boreholes and equipping of 97 boreholes; and

Eviction of 500 illegal farm settlers.

Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development.

Implementation of Geospatial, Aeronautical and Space Science Capability Programmes. The Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency Board is currently being established while the associated research programmes are already in progress;

Conducting the Cattle Reproductive Technologies Research Programme, which should see the production of 4 000 straws of semen per hour using the automated process at the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The programme is scheduled to be launched in January 2019;

Establishment of innovation hubs and Industrial Parks, with the UZ innovation hub already 80 percent complete, while construction of the superstructure at the Chinhoyi University of Technology is also complete;

Capacitating Teachers in the teaching of Science with the objective of starting with atleast 1 000 science graduates and the equipping of ten science laboratories; and

Increasing absorption rate of post "O" and "A" level students in Zimbabwe in order to reduce unemployment of youth. This will be hinged on the introduction of the apprenticeship programme, for which interviews for suitable candidates to start in January 2019 are already in progress.

The Ministries will be requested to provide regular feedback to Cabinet.

Update of the junior doctors strike

Following presentation by the Minister of Health and Child Care of an update on the junior doctors' strike, Cabinet, while noting the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter, agreed that henceforth, the engagement process be under the guidance of Honourable Vice President C.G.D.N Chiwenga.

Concern over continuing road traffic accidents.

Cabinet expressed grave concern over the continuing occurrences of fatal road traffic accidents, with the latest being the recent head-on collision of two commuter omnibuses in Murehwa district, which has so far claimed 14 (now 17) lives. It is regrettable that the accidents continue to be caused by human error, implying that they can otherwise be avoided. Cabinet consoles the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. With the festive season now upon us, we urge all our motorists and the public at large, to exercise extreme caution on the roads.