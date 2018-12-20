19 December 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNUT Threatens Teachers Strike From January 2

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Star
Teachers on strike (file photo).
By Joseph Muraya

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has vowed to mobilise teachers to boycott work from January 2, next year, in protest of massive transfers of head teachers, among other grievances.

The union's Secretary General Wilson Sossion says the transfer of over 3000 headteachers is a violation of labour laws, because it was not approved by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) appointment board.

The strike, if effected, will likely disrupt the education calendar that kicks off in January when pupils and students go back to school from the long holiday that started in November.

Sossion, who spoke at a news conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, is accusing the teachers' employer of outrightly ignoring the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and wants outstanding issues addressed urgently.

Kenya

Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Jumbos in the Mara Ecosystem

Investigations have been launched into reports of deaths of 26 elephants in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in the last… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.