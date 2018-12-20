Kenya: KNUT Threatens Teachers Strike From January 2

Photo: The Star

Teachers on strike (file photo).

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has vowed to mobilise teachers to boycott work from January 2, next year, in protest of massive transfers of head teachers, among other grievances.

The union's Secretary General Wilson Sossion says the transfer of over 3000 headteachers is a violation of labour laws, because it was not approved by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) appointment board.

The strike, if effected, will likely disrupt the education calendar that kicks off in January when pupils and students go back to school from the long holiday that started in November.

Sossion, who spoke at a news conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, is accusing the teachers' employer of outrightly ignoring the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and wants outstanding issues addressed urgently.