Nigeria: Fake Wine Brewer Arrested in Lagos

Lagos — Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have uncovered a factory where assorted fake wines and fruit juices are produced at Oke Odo area of Lagos.

A 48-year-old man, Uju Daniel Ughanze, who the police identified as the owner of the factory has also been arrested.

Various assorted wines, fruit juice and empty bottles were recovered from the one-storey uncompleted building which doubles as the factory and the owner's residence.

Aside already produced wines, several chemicals and reagents used for the manufacturing of the fake products were also recovered by the undercover operatives.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who led some journalists to the illegal brewing site, said all samples of products recovered from the factory would be sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for laboratory analysis.

Edgal said the house has been sealed until investigation was concluded.

"This matter is an interesting case because it has to do with the health of Lagosians. Based on intelligence information that some fake assorted wines, gin are being brewed in an uncompleted, the placed was raided," he said.

"On December 18, 2018, at about 2pm, the command received credible information that there exist a fake wine/ brewery in an uncompleted one-storey building at Aboru area of Oke Odo, Lagos, where assorted wines and alcoholic beverages were being produced.

"During interrogation, the owner of the factory gave his name as Unu Daniel Ughanze, a native of Obosi in Anambra State, aged 47. He claims to be the owner of the building where the illicit drinks were produced," Edgal said adding that the said Uju, a secondary school dropout, has neither the requisite qualification nor license to embark on such business.

He said incidentally, the factory served as both production base and residence for him and his family.

Uju, in his defence said he was still awaiting approval from NAFDAC to commence commercial production of the drinks.