20 December 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Killers Will Be Brought to Justice - Air Chief

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Premium Times
Late former chief of air staff Alex Badeh

Also, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said the Nigerian Air Force is working with other security agencies to get the killers of a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Chief Air Marshal( rtd) Alex Badeh to justice.

Abubakar who spoke on Wednesday during the fourth quarter CAS conference in Abuja, said it is unacceptable for a former service chief to be killed by assailants on the road.

He said: "The entire Air Force family is in shock and commemorate with his family and we are encouraged by the sympathy shown by many Nigerians."

He noted that, "the incident highlights the need to redouble efforts and work round the clock and collaborate more to ensure that criminals are not allowed to endanger lives and property."

More on This

Ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, Shot Dead

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.