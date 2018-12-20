Nigeria: Killers Will Be Brought to Justice - Air Chief

Photo: Premium Times

Late former chief of air staff Alex Badeh

Also, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said the Nigerian Air Force is working with other security agencies to get the killers of a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Chief Air Marshal( rtd) Alex Badeh to justice.

Abubakar who spoke on Wednesday during the fourth quarter CAS conference in Abuja, said it is unacceptable for a former service chief to be killed by assailants on the road.

He said: "The entire Air Force family is in shock and commemorate with his family and we are encouraged by the sympathy shown by many Nigerians."

He noted that, "the incident highlights the need to redouble efforts and work round the clock and collaborate more to ensure that criminals are not allowed to endanger lives and property."