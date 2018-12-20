South Africa: New Mayor for VBS-Linked Municipality

The Greater Giyani Municipality in Limpopo has a new boss after its VBS-linked mayor, Sasavona Mathebula, was axed.

The mayoral chain was handed to Basani Shivambu after Wednesday's council sitting.

The ANC in Limpopo recently "released" the seven mayors whose municipalities deposited money into the now collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

The mayors of Makhado, Collins Chabane, Lepelle Nkumbi, Greater Giyani, Greater Fetakgomo-Tubatse, Ephraim Mogale and Vhembe were recalled.

Premier Stan Mathabatha said his government intended to implement all recommendations made in the recent provincial treasury audit report. These include laying criminal charges and instituting civil claims against mayors and all those implicated.

A total of 10 municipalities in the province invested in VBS. Three withdrew their deposits after instructions from National Treasury.

The remaining seven, however, continued to invest and this led them losing R1.2bn in taxpayers' money collectively.

VBS Mutual Bank has since been declared insolvent and was liquidated by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Former mayor of the Vhembe District municipality, Florence Radzilani, resigned. She is also the deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo.

