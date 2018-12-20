South Africa: 28 Drunk Drivers Arrested in East Rand Alone Since December 1

Twenty-eight drunk drivers have been arrested in the past 20 days in the East Rand in Gauteng, according to EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago.

"Roadblocks targeting drunk drivers mounted by the EMPD Boksburg Precinct between Saturday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 18 yielded 28 drivers found having taken intoxicating alcohol while behind the wheels of motor vehicles on a public road," Kgasago said.

The operations were conducted during the early hours and at night in Reiger Park, Boksburg North, Boksburg CBD and the surrounding suburbs.

"Fourteen drivers were arrested in Reiger Park, six in Boksburg North and eight in the CBD and the surrounding suburbs.

"The arrestees were charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol at Reiger Park, Boksburg North and Boksburg Central police stations.

"They appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court. Their fate will be known as soon as the blood results are back from the laboratory," according to Kgasago.

Drunk driving is the single biggest violation in Johannesburg.

This was announced in September when the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) released its crime statistics for the period January to August 2018.

From January to August, the JMPD had arrested 7 283 people for drunk driving. This was slightly fewer than the 8 803 arrests made in the previous period.

