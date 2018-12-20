19 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Warn of Armed and Dangerous Taxi Boss Killers Who Are On the Run

A manhunt is under way for gunmen who killed a taxi owner at the Atteridgeville taxi rank in Pretoria on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto, unknown men killed the taxi owner at around 09:00 before fleeing the scene in a white Jeep. The registration number of the Jeep is also unknown.

"The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage and the investigation is under way," Moloto added.

Police have appealed to members of the community for assistance with any information that could lead them to the perpetrators.

"Most importantly, they (the community) should not try to approach them (the perpetrators) if they are spotted as these men are declared armed and dangerous," Moloto added.

