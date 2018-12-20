South Africa: Three Men Appear in Court for Murder of ANC Umlazi Councillor

Three men accused of the murder of an ANC councillor in Umlazi, south of Durban, made their first appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Sandile Mvelase, and Nkosingiphile and Phumlani Nojiyeza - who are both related to another ANC councillor in Umlazi - allegedly shot and killed Ward 88 councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo on the night of October 18.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero confirmed to News24 that the three men had been arrested and had appeared in court on Wednesday. Their next appearance is on December 27.

Maphumulo was seated in his VW Golf 6 after a meeting in the township's V-section when occupants of another Golf 6 parked next to him and opened fire.

The gumen fled the scene, where Maphumulo died.

An eThekwini municipality councillor, who asked not to be named, told News24 that ANC members who were in court were shocked when the relatives of the other ANC councillor, whose name is known to News24, made a court appearance.

"We know the two Nojiyeza brothers who appeared in court today (Wednesday) with their co-accused. Their brother is also a councillor in Umlazi. We hope that, at a later stage of the case, the accused would reveal who had hired them to kill Maphumulo," said the councillor.

Maphumulo's ward is very close to that of the councillor who is a relative of the two accused, added the councillor.

