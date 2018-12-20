Uganda: Govt to Kick Bodas Out of City, Says Museveni

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

Boda boda riders carry passengers on Jinja Road in Kampala (file photo).

President Museveni yesterday announced a raft of mass transportation options that he said the government will focus on in coming years to reduce congestion in the city.

Mr Museveni said the traffic reforms will see the exit of boda boda businesses from the inner city and they will be replaced with tricycles, commonly called tuk tuk.

"We are going to introduce carriers instead of having boda bodas that carry only one or two people. We shall have more buses, ominibuses, more tricycles and less boda bodas," the President said, without providing the timeline for effecting the changes.

He made the proclamation at the launch of the start of construction of a flyover on Queen's Way, a busy road in the city centre.

However, Mr Museveni has in the past said he has worked well with boda bodas, among other things during election political mobilisation, and blocked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) from kicking them out of the central business district.

His constant defence, years after riding to Kololo Independence Grounds for his 2001 nomination on a boda boda, turned the riders into a powerful political constituency whose reach, by some accounts, included raw intelligence gathering for the State or its influential actors.

Dozens of powerful people, including State House employees and power brokers, bought hundreds of motorcycles that they loaned out to riders.

Mess

There are no precise figures of commercial motorcycle riders in the capital because efforts to re-organise them through registration and stage assignment has largely fallen apart due to either political interference or infighting by rival boda boda groups.

KCCA had by 2016 registered 30,000 riders when its last attempt was thwarted and its agents attacked by unruly riders.

These included Boda Boda 2010 Association whose leader Abdallah Kitatta, through closeness to the then Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, morphed into a colossus of sorts in security circles to be feared by even senior police commoners when he had neither a Force rank or designation.

At yesterday's function, the President did not speak about 14-seater commuter taxis, one of the largest contributors to city traffic snarl up, but said building of the flyover will reduce congestion and guarantee better road safety.

"Traffic congestion will be considerably reduced as flyover will remove vehicles which [hitherto have been] moving through city centre [and] out," Mr Museveni said.

"Urban transportation in Kampala city centre will improve because newer roads are easier to drive on, meaning that your daily commute will be faster and less wear and tear on your vehicle," he added.

The infrastructure upgrade to be done by a joint venture between Shimizu Corporation and Konoike Construction Company, both Japanese firms, will cost Shs224b and take three years to complete. The Japanese government is the funder.

Mr Kazuaki Kameda, the Japanese ambassador to Uganda, said traffic inefficiencies increase business costs and undermine the country's economic performance.

"It is high time for the government of Uganda to take expeditiously and efficiently every action possible which would have any effect alleviating congestion," Mr Kameda said.

Although Mr Museveni did not say when boda bodas will leave the inner-city, he hinted on implementing it when a reliable and an expanded passenger train service is up and running.

There is presently only one passenger train service on the central Kampala-Namanve route, east of the capital, and makes four trips a day.

TRAFFIC WOES

Accidents: According to the 2017 annual crime, traffic and road safety report, 31 per cent (6,310) of the total motor crashes in the country involved boda bodas. At least three motorcyclists or their passengers die in accidents a day and government is spending billions of shillings to treat the casualties.

The project: According to the project design, Queen's Way flyover will be half-a-kilometre long. The road from Shoprite at Queen's Way towards Katwe side will be widened to dual carriage lanes, with inter-changes. The contractor will also upgrade Nsambya Road, Mukwano Road and part of Ggaba Road from Clock Tower. Works minister Azuba Ntege said traffic congestion in the city threatens sustainable development of Uganda.

"In addition to the poor [road] surface condition, rapid population growth and economic development, transport demand in Kampala city has been increasing rapidly leading to heavy traffic congestion," she said.

Only 491km of Kampala's 1,231km roads is bitumen surface, according to government statistics, while 30 per cent of the unpaved stretches are in poor condition.