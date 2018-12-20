South Africa: Zondo Ton Gets Dolphins Off to Strong Start At the Wanderers

Cape Town — A measured unbeaten hundred from Dolphins captain Khaya Zondo on day one saw the Dolphins finish the first day of their 4-Day Franchise Series clash with the Highveld Lions on 302 for six.

It was a slow start for the visitors who lost the wickets of Sarel Erwee and Vaughn van Jaarsveld for three and 15 respectively.

At the loss of Van Jaarsveld the Dolphins were 25 for two.

Captain Zondo joined Cody Chetty at the wicket and the pair began the rebuilding phase of the innings. They put on a patient 88 for the third wicket before Chetty was caught by the wicket keeper for 65.

Two quick wickets followed with Sibz Makhanya and Grant Roelofsen falling for a duck and five respectively.

There was pressure on the Dolphins at 128 for five. Zondo continued on his way and was joined by Proteas all rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and the pair once again had the task of constructing a solid first innings total. A brilliant partnership of 116 from the pair took the Dolphins to 244 before Phehlukwayo was dismissed for 57.

Zondo's 10th First Class hundred came in 187 deliveries and consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. He and Keshav Maharaj pushed the Dolphins to 302 for six when stumps were drawn. Zondo was unbeaten on 114 and Maharaj is not out on 23 going into day two at the Bull Ring.

Source: Sport24