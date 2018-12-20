Uganda: Clerics Told to Ask for HIV Results Before Wedding

Ntungamo — Church leaders have been tasked to always demand HIV results from couples intending couples to get married to reduce the spread of HIV/Aids.

Addressing residents in Nyabushenyi Sub-county recently, the former Ntungamo District Woman MP aspirant, Ms Jocelyn Bata Kamateneti, tasked the religious leaders to make it mandatory for the couples intending to get married to come along with HIV test results.

Ms Kamateneti expressed concern that some clerics have ignored their responsibility.

This, she said, would safeguard the newlyweds from contracting or spreading the virus, which is a threat to the nation.

"It is absurd that family break-ups and domestic violence are increasing day by day because of the HIV scourge, especially in the villages of Ntungamo District and Uganda at large. Requesting for these results safeguards marriages," she said.

Protection

She also noted that there was no way church can protect its flock from the deadly disease other than demanding the test results from those intending to get married in their respective religious institutions.

"Yes, some church leaders have been doing it, but they just ask intending couples whether they have carried out HIV tests without documentary evidence, which is not right. Some people want to re-marry after they have lost partners to HIV/Aids, they take on new partners and remain secretive about their previous relationships," Ms Kamateneti said.

"Those who are positive can access treatment and preventive measures such as use of condoms, prevention of mother-to-child transmission ARVs," she added.

When the Daily Monitor asked the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, about the proposal by Ms Kamateneti, he said as church leadership, they have been demanding HIV results from intending couples as prerequisite for wedding them.

However, he was quick to say the biggest challenge they face is majority of the intending couples go to them when they are already living together (cohabiting) and there is no way the church can help to stop the spread of the scourge.

Advice

The bishop urged all couples to always avoid pre-marital sex for successful marriage.

The Ntungamo District health educator who is also the HIV/Aids focal personnel, Mr Twesigye Nesterio, appealed to clerics to design a form which can capture the status from the recommended physicians but also stressed that they should avoid infringing on the couples' rights to privacy.

Earlier this year, Mr Micheal Aboneka, a lawyer, sued Watoto Church, saying they were left stranded after the church slapped him with conditions that included evidence of HIV/Aids test results before the holy matrimony could commence.

The matter is pending hearing in the Constitutional Court.

Statistics

Statistics show that the HIV/Aids prevalence in Ntungamo District stands at 8 per cent, higher than the national HIV/Aids prevalence of 6 per cent.

The breakdown shows that some parts of Ntungamo, the prevalence rates are so high with the municipality statistics standing at 28 per cent, Rubaare Town Council standing at 15 per cent, Rwamabondo Town Council at 12.5 per cent, Rwentobo Town Council at 10 per cent, Rwahsameire Town Council at 9 per cent, Itojo Sub-county at 7.5 per cent and Kitwe Town Council 4.2 per cent.