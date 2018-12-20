Nigeria: Boko Haram - Security Agencies Lack Border Policing Gadgets - Police

Maiduguri — The police in Borno State say Nigerian security agencies' lack the required gadgets for proper policing of the nation's porous borders to check influx of insurgents and their arms from neighbouring countries.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in the state command, Ahmed Bello, said this was one of the factors militating against the fight against insurgency.

He stated this yesterday in Maiduguri at the commissioning of operational equipment donated to the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps by the United States Department of State,

Representing the Commissioner of Police, Bello said with huge number of illegal entry routes into the state from three neighbouring countries, the insurgents found it easy to exit and enter the state.

The police officer described the security and intelligence gadgets as specialised close-circuit scanning cameras capable of scanning entrant into the country from a distance to reveal whatever he or she is carrying.

"So porous are the borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republics that there are 1236 illegal entry routes into Borno State from there; and the Nigerian secutity agencies lack the required gadgets to properly police those routes to screen entrants into the country," he said.

He called for proper partnership and networking among all the security agencies in the theatre of Boko Haram war for a victorious battle against the Boko Haram insurgency.

Earlier, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, represented by the Assistant Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, described lack of synergy among the security agencies in Nigeria as the cause of insecurity in the country.

The operational equipment donated by the US Department of State included an electricity generating plant, computers, photocopiers, colour printers and first aid boxes.