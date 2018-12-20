Nigeria: 2019 Elections - Council Tasks Stakeholders On Peace

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has tasked all Nigerians including women, youths, and religious leaders on the need to create conducive environment for smooth, peaceful, free and fair elections in the upcoming 2019 election.

Director General of the Council, Olusegun Runsewe made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, at a peace programme organized by the council with the theme 'Building a Culture of Peace for the 2019 General Elections'.

He said violence free elections are possible in Nigeria when "we return to our cultural values". He also urged Nigerians especially the political elites and opinion moulders to work for the country towards making the 2019 general elections peaceful.

While emphasizing the importance of youths, women and traditional leaders in their roles in promoting peace during and beyond the elections he stressed that the security challenges Nigeria is facing has imposed the greater responsibility for all citizens to work together for peace and national cohesion.

"As we move towards 2019 General Elections, our leaders must note that Nigeria is one country ordained by god despite our differences in tribe and tongue.

"They must therefore avoid provocative utterances capable of heating up the polity and causing undue tension in the land" he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Major Gen. I.B.M Haruna rtd while urging contestants and voters to respect the laws of the land and also will of God stressed that they must also promote free, fair and credible elections to for the country rise into a position of prestige and respect.

He said the role of arts and culture is "to promote the conservation, preservation and maintenance of our physical legacies and social values. Electioneering should afford us choices for visionary and quality leadership that anchors constant peace and stability. These are the pillars for ensuring security, credible representative democracy and good governance for a sustainable nation".