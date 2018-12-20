South Africa: Ackerman and Richards Make Pakistan Toil

Cape Town — Pakistan began their tour of South Africa with a difficult opening day of their three-day warm-up game against a CSA Invitation XI after an unbeaten century by Marques Ackerman made the tourists toil in Benoni on Wednesday.

The home captain struck 103 not out (132 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to help his side amass 318 for seven declared, before the visitors reached two for none by stumps at Willowmoore Park.

Ackerman, 22, was not the only home batsman to shine, with Joshua Richards falling two short of a century (98 off 134 balls, 11 fours, 1 six). The teenager shared in an opening stand of 87 with Neil Brand (38) after the South Africans had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan's first wicket was taken by star fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who ended with figures of one for 47 in 13.3 overs.

The pick of the bowlers, though, was batsman Azhar Ali after he claimed two for 19 in eight overs, with a double also for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (2/45).

Other South Africans to make meaningful contributions were Matthew Breetzke (24) and Kyle Simmonds (30).

The tourists, who begin the first of three Tests against the Proteas on Boxing Day - next Wednesday - then had Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (both on one) take them through to stumps 316 runs behind.

Source: Sport24