Uganda: New Sugarcane Eating Pest Puzzle Agriculture Officials

A new species of sugarcane eating pests, currently ravaging plantations in the districts of Jinja, Iganga, Mayuge and Kamuli, has puzzled the Agriculture ministry officials on how to contain it.

The yellow pests that invaded the farmers' gardens last month, have quickly spread to many gardens leaving several acres of sugarcane destroyed.

The commissioner for crop protection in the Agriculture ministry, Mr Samuel Byantwale, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said they received a letter from the farmers and will address the issue soon.

"We have not yet identified the insect but we suspect it could be sugarcane aphid," he said.

Mr Paul Naku Musana, a sugarcane grower, said the pests have so far destroyed eight acres of his plantation in Nakyaka Village, Mbalamuti Sub-county in Kamuli District.

"The extent of the problem is big and I am now counting losses. I hired the land where I planted the sugarcane but it was attacked by the pests seven months later.

"It has now spread to my other 36-acres of plantation at Kiroba Village, Kitayundwa Sub-county," Mr Musana said.

The chairperson of Kamuli Sugarcane Outgrowers Association, Mr Peter Mubiru, said the farmers are now in fear because most of them secured bank loans.

"When the pests attack the sugarcane, they eat its leaves, shoots and the sugarcane dries up, while others become stunted," he said.

"They (pests) then multiply and spread very fast. We have never experienced such a problem. This is the first of own kind and we spend a lot of money on spraying," he said.

Mr Mubiru said a delay by the Agriculture ministry to come to the farmers' rescue will most likely precipitate poverty because most of them survive on sugarcane.

In a letter dated December 10, addressed to the Agriculture ministry, the chairperson Busoga Sugarcane Outgrowers Association, Mr Isa Budhugo, sought urgent intervention.

Mr Budhugo said they have now petitioned the Ministry of Agriculture, to dispatch a team of experts to carry out a study on the pests, saying they have tried several insecticides in vain.