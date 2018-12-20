South Africa: Man Shot Dead, Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run At Durban Beach

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon after he allegedly shot dead a beachgoer at Casuarina Beach in Tongaat, north of Durban, during the first long weekend of the festive season.

The 35-year-old man was shot dead at about 04:00 on Monday during an altercation at the beach's parking lot.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 31-year-old suspect had been arrested on the same day.

"A case of murder is being investigated by Tongaat SAPS," said Mbele.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court, according to Mbele.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said there had also been a hit-and-run incident at the same beach.

Mbele said a 41-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a Toyota Quantum while she was crossing the road at La Mercy around 21:10 on December 16.

"She was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Tongaat SAPS," said Mbele.

Despite the two incidents, Mayisela said officials, including lifeguards and law enforcement officers, had worked around the clock to ensure that order was maintained on the city's beaches during the long weekend.

"At central beaches, approximately 410 210 patrons were recorded on the beach, with the southern region hosting 298 028 patrons. The northern region was home to 63 000 beach goers. About 106 rescue operations were carried out and 4 231 people received first aid treatment, mostly for blue bottle stings," Mayisela said.

He said approximately 1 725 children had been separated from their parents or guardians.

"They were all reunited, thanks to the 39 947 armbands issued to all children at the beaches. Officials have urged parents and guardians to be extra cautious when coming to the beach with children, as they can easily get lost in the large crowd," he warned.

