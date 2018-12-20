Nigeria: Govt Wants Agencies to Deposit Publications With National Library

The Federal Government, has said apart from individuals, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are expected to submit copies of their publications to the National Library of Nigeria (NLN).

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Joel Ojo, gave the directive at the 2018 Sensitisation Workshop on 'International Standards for Publishing and Legal Deposit Compliance for MDAs' organised by NLN in Abuja.

He said access to government publications was needed for effective implementation and monitoring of government programmes and activities.

"It is therefore necessary for copies of documents published by MDAs to be deposited in library for public use," the minister said.

The National Librarian, Professor Lenrie O. Aina, said by law, authors and publishers must deposit three copies of their publications in the NLN, state governments and their agencies 10 copies while federal governments and their agencies were supposed to submit 25 copies of all types of publications to the library within one month after publication.

He said the library was expected to collect all publications emanating from Nigeria, about Nigeria and those authored by Nigerians anywhere in the world.

"All publications emanating from Nigeria must comply with international standards through the issuance of International Standard Book Number (ISBN) for books, monographs, reports etc and International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) for journals, newspapers, magazines etc to all categories of producers of publications," he said.