Morocco: Speaker of Rwandan Parliament Hails 'Excellent' Relations Between Her Country and Morocco

Rabat — Morocco and Rwanda enjoy "excellent" relations which can be further developed, speaker of the Rwandan parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa, said Wednesday in Rabat.

"There is an excellent relationship between Morocco and Rwanda that we want to bring to an even higher level," Mukabalisa told MAP following talks with minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita.

Talks focused on mainly on the fraternal relations of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, she added, noting that these relations are marked by the numerous official visits from both sides and the various bilateral cooperation projects, which benefit the two peoples.

Donatille Mukabalisa, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom, had also talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house), Habib El Malki.

At this meeting, the Rwandan official underlined Morocco's important role at the regional and international levels as well as its contributions since its return to the African Union to reform the continental organization so that it becomes "more efficient and more independent".